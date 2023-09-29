Richmond grazier Ardie Lord has called out the federal government's self described 'listening tour' in central and western Queensland this week.
Ardie and his wife Kacie operate family owned business Lord Pastoral across four aggregations in western Queensland. The couple breed Brahman cattle at their Sutherland property, located 120km morth-west of Richmond, and Australian White ewes at their Camroo property in Tambo.
Queensland Country Life spoke to Mr Lord following the National Drought Forum held in Rockhampton on Tuesday.
"They called it a listening tour, spoke for an hour and a half. They didn't take any questions and shortly after they spoke they left to get photos. I don't call that a listening tour, it was us listening to them," Mr Lord said.
When speaking about the issues facing producers during drought, he would have liked to have raised that labour issues and market politics could easily exacerbate the situation.
"Our disappointment has been with the government's slowness to react to the need for workers post COVID, particularly in the processing sector, creating an extreme oversupply situation," Mr Lord said.
"The eastern half of the country has been trying to reduce stock numbers for the last 10 months with meatworks operating at reduced capacity."
He thought processing shortages combined with impediments to live export had left Australian livestock producers with millions of animals in need of a market, numbers that would increase drastically during an El Nino period.
"When viability goes out the door all the issues of animal welfare, environmental welfare and human mental health arise."
He said a lot of the messaging around drought resilience over-focused on 'emergency water infrastructure funding' and storing stacks of hay or grain to paddock feed indefinitely in drought.
"We have a culture that worships drought and feeding hay and we need to be aware of any programs that promote that," he said.
He added that most commercial operators should have learnt how to deal with period of less rain, and so was sceptical of programs which "rewarded" those who were under-prepared.
He thought the current culture encouraged people to "hang on to animals, feed hay, and desecrate their farm", all of which he thought did more harm than good.
"We live in a variable climate, so let's keep on adjusting to that variation, which means we might have to keep selling and run a lot less animals at times," he said.
His key message for managing a successful operation was matching stocking rate with carrying capacity.
"Holding onto animals in the hope of rain just doesn't work," he said.
"When it does get to the end of drought and rains, you've got this very degraded landscape that takes a long time to recover," he said.
He thought a better approach would be to focus on getting the operation "back in balance" by making tough decisions to remain productive and profitable.
True drought resilience came from education around proper management techniques and financial literacy and said most of his education to date had come from the private finance sector, such as banks, he said.
"Anyone can run a profitable business in the good times. Management defines those who survive the tough times," he said.
"Tax averaging, forced sales, and farm management deposits are great tools to manage for the tough times."
Chair of the Drought Hub Advisory Committee and chair of the Future Drought Fund, Brent Finlay, said he encouraged producers to have their say on the new funding plan for the Future Drought Fund and hoped farmers didn't feel excluded from sharing their views on the best way forward for drought funding and policy.
"Everybody has the opportunity to be a part of this, whether they're Australia's largest farmers, right through to highly intensive horticulture and everyone in between," he said.
He thought that the visit from the ministers was really positive and said he was surprised they stayed throughout the entire first session and spoke to people around the room afterwards.
"I've been around politicians for a long time and some just deliver their speech and go straight away because they tend to have them on pretty tight timelines," he said.
"It was good for them to stay as long as they did, I would really compliment them on that."
It was also announced on Tuesday that the government was extending contracts for the Rural Financial Counselling Service for another two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.