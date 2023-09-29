About 140 delegates are discussing a range of topics at this year's Livestock and Rural Transporters Association Queensland conference.
The conference at the Ville, Townsville, features a range of speakers including the Assistant Minister for Regional Roads, Bruce Saunders, and the deputy director-general of the Transport and Main Roads Department, Andrew Mahon.
There are also speakers from the Queensland Police Service, the Federal Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
Topics being discussed include effluent code of practice; biosecurity, animal welfare; and road infrastructure.
The conference concludes with the Bull Carter's Ball and the announcement of the Young Person in Transport Award 2023.
The 2023 finalists include Anton Fitzgerald of Meandarra Transport Services, Brodie Matton-Osgood of Bill Matton Transport, Josh Ahern of Martins Stock Haulage, Matthew McLennan of Seilers Transport, Skye Loveday of RJ Loveday Transport, Travis Oliver of Oliver's Livestock Transport and Wyatt Fisk-Walsh of Frasers Livestock Transport.
