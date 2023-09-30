A house renovation in south west Queensland has unearthed a surprise message from the English carpenters constructing an extension to the homestead, exactly 70 years ago.
Today's builders were renovating the dining room of the house at Woodside in the Charleville district, owned by Cathy and Kelvin Rule, when a page from a calendar put out by the Lansdowne Merino Stud at Tambo in 1953 was revealed.
The messages written around the picture of the very woolly stud ewes gracing the black and white calendar give a few hints about why the page was placed in a virtual time capsule behind the wall all those years ago.
Beginning at the top, it appears the authors have identified themselves as 'Two carpenters, English' beside the names 'Helson, Gravesend' and 'Chapman, Southend' before drawing an arrow to comments down the left hand side.
The message there reads "Woodside stinks and so dose (sic) Australia".
Further down, the pair has written 'until you find it' and circled the date, 3rd September 1953.
Ironically, the message was revealed on September 8, 2023, 70 years almost to the day from when it was written.
Ms Rule said the page was in almost perfect condition, with no mouse dirt.
She's getting it framed to put back up, on the outside of the wall this time.
Trying to determine what upset the authors is almost impossible from today's vantage point.
The property is 30 kilometres from Charleville and according to records, there hadn't been a lot of rain in the area in the preceding months.
Temperatures in the previous month ranged from a low of minus 2.2 on August 16 to a high of 26 degrees on August 21.
