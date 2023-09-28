In a classic display of consistent consumer demand, Thursday's annual Cardona Jamar Santa Gertrudis Sale was one of the better results attained on the spring sale circuit thus far.
Classified bulls topped $100,000 on the way to delivering a bottom line average of $13,397, a 98 per cent clearance at auction of the 70 bulls offered and a $911,000 gross.
The Atkinson and Prentice families of the participating studs, Cardona stud, Blackwater and Jamar stud, Emerald saw bulls sell to two states and a large geographical area of Queensland.
Marker topper and sale opener, Cardona West Germany W205 kicked off proceedings in stellar fashion selling for $100,000. West Germany a two-year-old son of the homebred retainee, Cardona Tennessee T227 weighed 888 kilograms and delivered a daily gain of 1.15 kilograms per day, an eye muscle area of 144 square centimetres an instramusclar fat reading of 5.6 per cent and fat depth scans of 13mm and 9mm respectively for rib and rump measurements.
After a low opening bid, auctioneer Wayne York quickly managed the bidding duel involving a number of high profile prefixes, knocking down the bull down to successful purchasers, the Yulgilbar stud, Baryulgil, New South Wales.
Taking seven bulls each or 20 per cent of the offering were the Duddy family, Collie Blue, Springsure and Chandler Pastoral Holdings, Kyneton, Barcaldine.
Last year's sale topped at $120,000, record average of $21,426 and an 88 per cent clearance.
