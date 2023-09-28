Marker topper and sale opener, Cardona West Germany W205 kicked off proceedings in stellar fashion selling for $100,000. West Germany a two-year-old son of the homebred retainee, Cardona Tennessee T227 weighed 888 kilograms and delivered a daily gain of 1.15 kilograms per day, an eye muscle area of 144 square centimetres an instramusclar fat reading of 5.6 per cent and fat depth scans of 13mm and 9mm respectively for rib and rump measurements.