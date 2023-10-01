Middlemount's Baker family breeding for higher IMF in their Droughtmaster herd

John and Marni Baker from Middlemount have transformed their breeding program to chase higher marbling in their commercial Droughtmaster herds by selecting bulls and heifers scanning higher in intramuscular fat.
The Bakers, Booroondarra, have been breeding Droughtmasters for around 40 years due to their adaptability, hardiness, and tick resistance. They purchased their first Glenlands bulls in 1990 and have been using their bulls over single sire herds exclusively since.
Over the last three years they have changed tactics slightly by purchasing bulls with higher IMF scores to put over heifers that also scanned higher in the IMF.
Mr Baker said they first chased higher IMF bulls at the 2021 Glenlands sale where they purchased two bulls with scores of 6.7pc and 7.4pc
In 2022 they purchased two more with scores of of 6.6pc and 7.2pc, followed by another bull this year with a score of 6.3pc.
The high IMF bulls are being used across single sire herds of about 50 females to breed replacement bulls for their commercial herd, with surplus of around 20 bulls per year sold from the paddock.
"The plan is to breed a line of our own replacement bulls with higher IMF and still retain all the other desirable traits of the Droughtmaster breed," Mr Baker said.
Last year, heifers by their existing single sire herds were scanned and selected for higher IMF at 15 months of age. Those heifers came into maturity this year and were joined with the higher IMF bulls at around 20 months of age. The Bakers have been eagerly awaiting the first calves to arrive.
Replacement heifers and bull calves from the single sire herds have again been scanned this year. Mr Baker said they averaged 12 to 18 months of age off grass. Even without being progeny of the higher IMF bulls, the results were higher than expected.
From the 52 bulls tested, there were three over 5pc IMF and nine between 4.5 and 5pc IMF. There were 25 over 90 in the EMA with a top of 110. Those bulls were selected to be put over commercial cows.
There were 34 heifers scanned, the top IMF was 5.8pc with 10 over 5pc. The top EMA was 68 with 14 being over 60. Once matured, heifers with the higher scores would be put into the single sire herds.
The idea came from seeing the success of breeds with higher IMF scores like Wagyu or Angus, with Mr Baker indicating he thought the point difference was increased tenderness and marbling.
"Our theory is that if we can if we can produce the same meat quality in that Droughtmaster beast, which has got hardiness, tick resistance, drought tolerance and are easier to maintain, than we've got to be in front."
The Bakers originally tried crossing the Droughtmasters with British breeds such as Herefords and Shorthorns to get higher IMF, but found they were too soft for their country.
Mr Baker said they fell short with tick resistance and were the first to start loosing condition in the dry.
The Bakers have around 1500 breeders in their commercial steer fattening operation.
They fatten on forage and leucaena before sending to Teys at Lakes Creek. They hoped their new direction would eventually increase their MSA gradings.
Mr Baker said usually only around half the steers sent would be MSA graded but they wanted to improve that.
Getting steers a bit younger at turnover was another way they hoped the score could be improved. Currently they send steers around 30 to 36 months but would like to get that down to around 24 months.
"That's just a matter of improving their nutrition from weaning all the way through."
Mr Baker said they would also be working on pasture improvement by planting more legumes to try and boost weight gain.
Although he feeds a feedlot ration to finish them off, grain prices meant it wasn't really worth it to feed more.
He thought they may look into grass-fed certification in their operation once their MSA scores lifted.
