Blackall Combined Agents yarded 2300 cattle at the monthly store and weaner sale on Thursday, selling onto a market where quality held firm.
Cattle were mainly sourced locally from Blackall, Longreach, Tambo, Isisford, Jericho, Aramac, Yaraka and Winton.
GDL's Jack Burgess said that overall good quality cattle held firm, but prices did drop lower for lesser quality cattle lines.
He said there was a nice run of weaner cattle selling back to local backgrounders, while lotfeeders were active in the feeder section.
"Those buying locally were taking a punt that the rain is not far away, and utilising what dry feed they have available to them," Mr Burgess said.
Kerry and Patricia Bailey, Margo, Isisford sold 20 very good quality Santa Gertrudis steers for 236.2c/kg averaging 377kg returning $890/head.
Mr Bailey said they were happy with the prices on the day.
"It was time for these steers to go," he said.
The steers are from home-bred Santa Gertrudis females based on the Killarney Santa Gertrudis stud bloodlines from bulls they buy privately from Swan Hill and Strathmore studs.
Mr Bailey said although his country is drying off, it is the best water supply they have for a long time.
Three heifers were kindly donated towards the Ben Chandler Family Fund returning $1017/head.
The Blackall Livestock Auction Association and all Agents thank the successful vendors and purchasers for their ongoing generous support towards this fund.
Other market highlights include:
Harry and Sue Glasson, Greenlaw, Yaraka sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 166.2c/kg averaging 650.5kg returning $1081/head.
The Glassons also sold Santa steers for 208.2c/kg averaging 587.5kg returning $1223/head.
Damien Park, Eastmere, Aramac sold Brahman bulls for 190.2c/kg averaging 935kg returning $1778/head.
Roberts, Gow and Hopkins, Fermoy, Winton sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 250c/kg averaging 252kg returning $630/head.
RPL, Tanamera, Longreach sold Santa cross steers to a top of 258c/kg averaging 267kg returning $690/head.
Koondoo Grazing, Koondoo, Blackall sold Hereford cross heifers to a top of 170c/kg averaging 255kg returning $434/head.
Omicron Pastoral Co, Omicron, Cameron's Corner sold Angus steers for 230.0c/kg averaging 503.0kg returning $1157/head.
Mount Cornish Grazing Co, Mount Cornish, Longreach sold Santa steers for 230.2c/kg averaging 477.7kg returning $1100/head.
Thornville Grazing Co and Delahunty, Gue, Muttaburra sold Angus heifers for 180.2c/kg averaging 384.5kg returning $693/head. They also sold Droughtmaster Cows for 196.2c/kg averaging 482.5kg returning $946/head.
GJ and JM Lawrence, Lena Park, Barcaldine sold Simmental cross heifers for 196.2c/kg averaging 274.6kg returning $538/head.
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall sold Charolais cows for 172.2c/kg averaging 741.4kg returning $1276/head.
Mt Victoria Pastoral Co, Mt Victoria, Longreach sold a Santa bull for 190.0c/kg weighing 910.0kg returning $1729/head.
CJ & FL Malone, Mount Grant, Kynuna sold Droughtmaster steers for 226.2c/kg averaging 453kg returning $1026/head.
S Walsh, Kynuna sold Droughtmaster steers for 220.2c/kg averaging 398kg returning $877/head.
RA & Z Johnson, Blackall sold Charolais cross steers for 230.0/kg averaging 365kg returning $839/head.
RA James and NR James, Glenstar, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 244.2c/kg averaging 228kg returning $577/head.
Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall sold Santa steers for 222.2c/kg averaging 511kg returning $1135/head.
Duthie Park Grazing, Duthie Park, Blackall sold Angus cross steers for 246.2c/kg averaging 411kg returning $1012/head.
CS & RH Angus, Glenariff, Prairie sold a good quality run of Droughtmaster cross steers for 264.1ckg averaging 233kg returning $615/head.
Rumleigh Grazing 'Rumleigh' Tambo sold Santa Angus cross steers for 258.2c/kg averaging 300kg returning $778/head.
The Bambling Family, Hazelmere, Aramac sold Brahman cows for $175c/kg averaging 624kg returning $1092/head.
