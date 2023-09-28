Queensland Country Life
Karbullah rams achieve 97 per cent clearance in dry season

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
September 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Karbullah Merinos top priced ram at $4000 is with Stephen Maunder and Clare Maughan, Steph Terry, Luke Murphy and his children Imogen and Lewis, Mark and Vicki Murphy. Picture supplied.
Karbullah Merinos top priced ram at $4000 is with Stephen Maunder and Clare Maughan, Steph Terry, Luke Murphy and his children Imogen and Lewis, Mark and Vicki Murphy. Picture supplied.

Mark and Vicki Murphy and family of Karbullah Poll Merino, Goondiwindi were more than happy with the result of their on-property ram sale when 142 rams from 147 offered sold for an average of $1496 on Friday September 8.

