Mark and Vicki Murphy and family of Karbullah Poll Merino, Goondiwindi were more than happy with the result of their on-property ram sale when 142 rams from 147 offered sold for an average of $1496 on Friday September 8.
The sale topped at $4000 and enjoyed a clearance rate of 97 per cent under the Helsman selling method.
Mr Murphy said the feedback from their clients at the sale was very positive.
"There is no doubt that Merinos shine in the tough years," he said.
He said they enjoyed buying support from Junee in the Riverina, through to Julia Creek, and from Tenterfield to Dirranbandi.
"We were lacking a few buyers from the New England, as wool growers are doing it hard season wise," he said.
"The New England is usually one of the safer area, it it is really struggling at the moment."
Richmond Steele, Mundadoo Family Trust, Nyngan paid the $4200 price tag for lot 42, a good all round ram, with long bundling wool, with to carcase results.
Bruce Marshall, Wharparilla Pastoral Co, Walgett bought 15 rams to average $1280.
Duncan Ferguson, Elders, Longreach was buying on behalf of Frank Mckerrow of Winton, and finished with 14 rams to $1531.
John Allen, Toobeah, bought 10 rams to average $2250.
John Cowley, Cowley Enterprises Pty Ltd, Goondiwindi bought 10 rams to average $1120.
Selling agents: Farmgate Auctions.
