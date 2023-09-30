A chance meeting at a friend's 21st birthday party was where love blossomed for Jade Cawthray and Ben Kenny.
Jade, from Rockhampton, and Ben, hailing from Abernethy, Gayndah, exchanged vows at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton on June 9 in front of their family and friends.
Many of the speeches on their big day referenced the serendipitous way the couple met. Their love story began when they both attended the birthday party of Brittany Kirk, Jade's good friend, near Mundubbera.
Ben almost didn't make the special occasion after taking some wrong turns on the journey their from a local footy game.
Given she inadvertently helped with the match making, Brittany stood by their side in the bridal party along with fellow bridesmaids Rowena Sheen, Emma Toohey and Dominic Mehlhose.
Ben's bridal party featured, Nathan Muir and Mac, Liam and Jeffrey Kenny.
Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals handled the flowers, Leanne Smith was their celebrant while WINK for HAIR handled their beauty needs.
Chapters by Jordie captured the special day alongside videographer DejaVu.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.