Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bella back doing what she loves after accident

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After an unfortunate horse accident in 2022, Bella Southern is back doing what she loves. Picture supplied.
After an unfortunate horse accident in 2022, Bella Southern is back doing what she loves. Picture supplied.

Exuding youthful resilience, Bella Southern is a remarkable teenager from Monto, who despite an unfortunate horse accident in 2022, is back doing what she loves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.