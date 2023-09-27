Queensland Country Life
Triple B annual sale well supported by stud and commercial breeders

By Kent Ward
September 28 2023 - 9:30am
Purchaser, Bruce Woodard, Bonox stud, Taroom with vendors, Lindsay and Fiona Barlow, Triple B stud, Dingo and the $22,000 Triple B Stockman S157. Picture: Kent Ward
Brangus bulls sold to $22,000 to average $8766 whilst purebred heifers sold to $1500 to average $954 per head at todays Triple B Annual Production Sale, outside Dingo.

