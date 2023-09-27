Brangus bulls sold to $22,000 to average $8766 whilst purebred heifers sold to $1500 to average $954 per head at todays Triple B Annual Production Sale, outside Dingo.
There was a complete clearance of the heifers while male clearance rates came in at 75 per cent.
Vendors Lindsay and Fiona Barlow, Triple B stud saw bulls sell to two states and commercial heifers sell to many areas of central and southern Queensland.
Market topper at $22,000 was the 23-month-old, Triple B Stockman S157. Weighing 780 kilograms the son of Bonox Millionaire 1138 and from a Telpara Hills Houston 468C3 female recorded and estimated eye muscle area of 133 square centimetres and fat depth scans of 13mm and 9mm respectively for rib and rump measurements and a intramuscular fat measurement of 6.6 per cent.
Taking home the topper was Taroom breeders, Bruce and Leanne Woodard, Bonox stud, who ended with three for on average $14,000.
