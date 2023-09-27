Market topper at $22,000 was the 23-month-old, Triple B Stockman S157. Weighing 780 kilograms the son of Bonox Millionaire 1138 and from a Telpara Hills Houston 468C3 female recorded and estimated eye muscle area of 133 square centimetres and fat depth scans of 13mm and 9mm respectively for rib and rump measurements and a intramuscular fat measurement of 6.6 per cent.