Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Yarrabee Wilamba achieves full clearance in 2023

By Kent Ward
September 28 2023 - 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lot 5, Yarrabee Leader 1628. Picture: Kent Ward
Lot 5, Yarrabee Leader 1628. Picture: Kent Ward

Classified Santa Gertrudis bulls hit $25,000 at todays annual Yarrabee Wilamba Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale, Springsure Bull Selling complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.