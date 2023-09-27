Classified Santa Gertrudis bulls hit $25,000 at todays annual Yarrabee Wilamba Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale, Springsure Bull Selling complex.
Vendors, the Barlow families witnessed a complete clearance of the offering of 34 bulls.
Pace setter for proceedings was lot 5, the 26-month-old bull, Yarrabee Leader 1628
A son of Bullamakinka M078, out of Yarrabee Esandra 6308, the sale topper hit the scales at a weight of 978 kilograms and an average daily gain of 1.21 kilograms per day.
The bull recorded and estimated eye muscle area of 144 square centimetres and fat depth scans of 15mm and 11mm respectively for rib and rump measurements and a intramuscular fat measurement of 5.0 per cent.
Taking home the sale topper was the Baker family of Woodmillar Pastoral Company, Gayndah.
