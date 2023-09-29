CQLX combined agents saw a reduced yarding of 1504 head on Wednesday, consisting of 596 steers, 731 heifers, 133 cows, 30 cows and calves and 14 bulls.
Fat cattle and weaner steers maintained their prices on last week, while weaner heifers were back by 20c or more.
The buyers' panel remained strong, and all meatworks buyers were in attendance.
This week's cattle came from Theodore, Banana, Dululu, Raglan, Kunwarara, Calliope, Goovigen, Biloela, Gracemere, Gogango, Gainsford, Kabra and many other local places.
L and V Price, Moura, sold Droughtmaster steers for 250c/kg weighing 278 kg to return $698/hd.
Nathan Slater, Kunwarara, sold Brangus steers for 274c weighing 267kg to return $732/hd.
R and C Ferris, Ogmore, sold Brahman steers for 244c weighing 259kg to return $632/hd.
G and L Ohl, Gogango, sold Charolais cross steers for 274c weighing 223kg to return $612/hd.
Citi Farm Holdings, Dingo, sold Brahman heifers for 186c weighing 400kg to return $744/hd.
BM and EA Tapscott, Alton Downs, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 220c weighing 346kg to return $761/hd.
L and V Price, Moura, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 160c weighing 257kg to return $410/hd.
Due to Brahman Week bull sales, there will be no Gracemere sale on October 4.
