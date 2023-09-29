Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers top at 274c at Gracemere

September 29 2023 - 11:00am
TopX agent Gavin Tickle with Brahman cross steers from Creed Grazing that made 238c/kg at 225kg to return $537/hd. Picture: CQLX
CQLX combined agents saw a reduced yarding of 1504 head on Wednesday, consisting of 596 steers, 731 heifers, 133 cows, 30 cows and calves and 14 bulls.

