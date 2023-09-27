Three bulls shared the top price honours at the Wolff family's fifth annual on-property sale at Emerald on Wednesday.
Canowindra stud principals Jason and Joanne Wolff and family, posted an average of $10,818 for the 22 bulls sold out of the 38 offered, representing a 57 per cent clearance.
A further run down of the sale catalogue, 19 registered sires averaged $10,526, while three herd bulls sold to average of $12,566 and top price of $15,000.
Invited vendors Quandilla Santa Gertrudis, Gunnedah, sold one bull for a top of $8000.
Canowindra stud principals Jason and Joanne Wolff sold three bulls to a top price of $24,000 three times.
First to the top spot was lot 3, Canowindra Warrigal W58, who was sold to CA and CC Moller.
The 22-month-old son of Cardona Santa Cruz S231 and Canowindra S44 weighed 998kg, with an EMA of 146 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 42 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements 13 and 10 mm respectively.
Lot 9 followed soon after, as Canowindra Whiskey W56 was purchased by the Paine family of Myola, Springsure.
The 23-month-old son of Cardona Santa Cruz S231 and Canowindra P46, weighed 928 kg, with an EMA of 134 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 42 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements 11 and 8 mm respectively.
A 22-month-old son of Nioa Payday P21, Windchester W79 was knocked down by Daandine Pastoral Co, for $24,000.
Out of Canowindra M93 weighed 878 kg, with an EMA of 134 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 39 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements 14 and 9 mm respectively.
