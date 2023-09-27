Queensland Country Life
Good demand for Valera Vale Droughtmasters at 2023 on-property sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 27 2023 - 8:00pm
Valera Vale stud principals Michael and Tracy Flynn with Nutrien Ag Solutions studstock representative Trent McKinlay and the top priced bull, sold to Burnett Group Co, Monteagle, Clermont. Picture: Sally Gall
As bids kept steadily coming in for the 107 bulls going through the sale ring at Valera Vale Droughtmaster's on-property sale north of Charleville on Wednesday, it became clear that every bull was going to find a new owner.

