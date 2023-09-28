It was Cherie Gooding's own health struggles that led the Biloela vet and stud owner to go down the path of holistic veterinary consultancy.
Dr Gooding was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was five-years-old, meaning her youth was spent wearing splints to bed. Inflammation and pain were a part of her everyday life.
Her symptoms were improved by dietary changes but it wasn't until her autoimmune issues worsened as an adult that she started to see how holistic treatment could improve her quality of life, and veterinary practices.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science from the University of Queensland in 2005, she moved to Longreach as a new gradate. It was challenging gig that meant she often worked solo in the clinic or travelled via light plane to reach her four-legged patients across the outback.
But her sense of adventure soon took her around the world. She worked as a vet in Europe before travelling to Africa to work in wildlife rehabilitation and anti-poaching.
It was in Africa that she discovered Allan Savory's work and the regenerative and holistic ag movement.
Armed with new knowledge and finding her place as a new mum, Ms Gooding moved back to central Queensland to her family farm where she grow up producing Charolais stud cattle, hay, and crops.
When she moved back she started working for a local clinic she held a share in and established her own Charbray stud herd, trading as Marlegoo Charbrays.
The stud has done very well in the past few years, topping the Charbray National Sale at $37,500 in 2021, and selling the second top price bull in 2023 for $25,000.
Wanting to incorporate more regenerative techniques, she started implementing timed grazing, growing multi-species annual and perennial pasture for livestock and hay, and moving away from synthetic inputs on-farm.
She started brewing her own biological fertilisers from cow poo and rumen paunch in 10,000L batches, which she said improved pastures and reduced urea input.
"We got down to 10kg per hectare of urea from being up near 80kg per hectare, a huge difference given the cost of urea. Eventually all your microbes start coming back," she said.
Her knowledge was furthered when she participated in on-farm trials with the Fitzroy Basin Association.
Dr Gooding's health went downhill around four years ago when she was also diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease. But this would end up being a catalyst for big changes in her life.
She said through holistic treatment, such as nutrition and dietary changes, she went from having to use daily medications to being completely drug free.
These revelations in conjunction with her exploration of regenerative farming meant she started looking deeper into the shortfalls of conventional veterinary medicine.
She said treatments were often "reactive and symptom based" rather than addressing the "root cause" of disease. She felt there had to be alternatives to only prescribing traditional pharmacology.
That's where she bridged the gaps with additional study into ruminant nutrition, traditional Chinese veterinary medicine, and herbal medicine.
Twelve months ago she launched Holi-Cow Vet Consultancy and has been working with farmers to treat the "cause of disease" in animals, while building biological resilience, and reducing chemical interventions.
"I work a lot with food medicine, herbal medicine, and preventative treatments with minerals like iodised salts and vitamins," she said.
The other key aspect of her work was improving the ecosystem of a farm, for example, through soil or plant health.
She uses techniques like testing the nutritional make up of forage through leaf testing, which analyses the tissue of a plant to see what nutrients are actually bioavailable to the animal.
"In a healthy environment plants have the ability to mobilise nutrients if there's good biological activity in the soil."
Although she initially felt " isolated" with her unconventional approach, she thought people were becoming more open to conversations that challenged accepted paradigms.
"I still get a lot of 'what would you want to save trees for', but I just don't worry about those anymore and let them go and when they're ready, they find me," she said.
Dr Gooding has also recently launched a farm to table business selling low chemical boxed lamb directly to her customers in central Queensland, trading as Koolibah Longtail Lamb.
