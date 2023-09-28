Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

CQ vet Cherie Gooding uses holistic and regenerative farming practices to treat livestock

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
September 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cherie Gooding from Biloela is a holistic vet who uses a range of nutritional based protocols in addition to regenerative practices on-farm in her consultancy work. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Cherie Gooding from Biloela is a holistic vet who uses a range of nutritional based protocols in addition to regenerative practices on-farm in her consultancy work. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

It was Cherie Gooding's own health struggles that led the Biloela vet and stud owner to go down the path of holistic veterinary consultancy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.