Forget The Bachelor and Farmer Wants a Wife, a hugely popular competition helping bushies find love is making a comeback.
After a number of years hiatus, Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition is set to return at the Bell Centenary Race Day on January 6 next year.
Singles from across the country, aged 18 to 35 years, will be able to either nominate themselves, or dob in a mate, when nominations open on October 12.
Five male and five female finalists will then be selected and Queensland Country Life readers will vote for their ultimate Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette, to be announced at the popular race day.
The winners will walk away with $1000 in cash and prizes each while the runners up will receive $250 worth of winnings.
It's been around a decade since the competition took place, previously being held at Roma, with winners including Heidi Hatch and John Maunder in 2014 and Samantha Franklin and Tom Nobbs in 2013.
Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher said the competition had previously been run for a number of years and was originally devised as an appealing way for young people to engage with the state's agricultural sector and network with like-minded peers.
"The profiles on the bachelors and bachelorettes became a must-read in QCL and we're looking forward to putting a spotlight on the singles of the bush once again," she said.
Bell Race Club president Nathan McNamara said the club was looking to make their race day extra special.
"2024 marks 100 years of our fantastic event and we are looking forward to a massive centenary celebration," he said.
"There will be a five-race program, centenary luncheon, fashions on the field, foot race, music from DJ Johnny Mac, bars, food, a courtesy bus from Dalby and heaps more."
Each of the 10 finalist will be invited to the Bell Race Day and receive complimentary entry passes, along with food and beverage passes.
Keep an eye in QCL's print edition and website when nominations open.
