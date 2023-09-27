Weaner steers top at 280c at Roma

A total of 4573 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 280c/kg and averaged 236c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 280c and averaged 249c, steers 280-330kg reached 270c and averaged 240c, and steers 330-400kg reached 268c and averaged 235c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 264c and averaged 237c.
Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, Muckadilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 280c, reaching $1703 to average $757. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 194c, reaching $1034 to average $407. The Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 180c, reaching $1065 to average $783.
Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, sold Brangus steers to 280c, reaching $616 to average $570.
John and Meryl McNulty, Mostyn, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 275c, reaching $1039 to average $555. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 168c, reaching $352 to average $319.
P and S English Contracting P/L, Anchorage, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 274c, reaching $610 to average $591.
Pemberley Grazing, Pemberley, Isisford, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 270c, reaching $1162 to average $561.
Ashjal Pty Ltd, Merndah, Walgett, sold Angus cross steers to 270c, reaching $765 to average $703.
Nische Pty Ltd, Grasslands, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 270c, reaching $666 to average $592. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 152c, reaching $332 to average $322.
Wardsdale Grazing Co, Wardsdale, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 268c, reaching $1016 to average $893.
RC and SJ Watson, Dungiven Station, Cooladdi, sold Angus cross steers to 266c, reaching $473 to average $473.
NLM Pastoral, Ooline Park, Tingun, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 260c, reaching $791 to average $694.
Derek and Christie Goddard, Eucumbene, Mitchell, sold Brangus cross steers to 266c, reaching $780 to average $635.
Mr Graham and KJ Moloney Partnership, Kandarra, Wallumbilla, sold Brangus cross steers to 258c, reaching $542 to average $542.
Barns Pastoral, Gidgealpa Station, Innamincka, sold Angus cross steers to 256c, reaching $881 to average $772.
S and R White Family Trust, Tarrebar, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 252c, reaching $823 to average $726.
EJ and JH Rose, Woodside Stn, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 252c, reaching $721 to average $667. The Angus cross heifers sold to 130c, reaching $360 to average $349.
Yackatoon Grazing Co., La Grantha, Wandoan, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 242c, reaching $968 to average $943.
JE and EB Hindmarsh, Glenavon, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 222c, reaching $598 to average $527.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 188c and averaged 158c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 188c and averaged 149c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 180c, averaging 145c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 192c, averaging 154c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 210c, averaging 165c.
Tanya M Dawes, Barr Park, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 210c, reaching $1036 to average $961.
NW, R, C and DM James, Annabi, Wandoan sold Hereford cross heifers to 165c, reaching $479 to average $441.
Cows 330-400kg reached 120c and averaged 74c, cows 400-500kg topped at 185c, averaging 123c, cows 500-600kg topped at 194c, averaging 160c, and cows over 600kg topped at 190c, averaging 160c.
M and F Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Hereford cross cows to 190c, reaching $1227 to average $674.
MJ Munday, Mirrabooka, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 186c, reaching $1059 to average $802.
GT and Gay E Burey, Springhill, Amby, sold Charbray cows to 180c, reaching $1146 to average $1146.
