Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers reach 280c/$1703 at Roma store sale

September 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers top at 280c at Roma
Weaner steers top at 280c at Roma

A total of 4573 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.