RFBAQ calls for true worth of fire volunteers to be recognised

By Sally Gall
September 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Queensland's volunteer firefighters say they're being taken for granted. Picture: Judith Maizey
Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux has described this week's national disaster preparedness summit in Canberra this week as a 'self-saucing pudding', saying it was all about power and money, and not about helping the people who will be donating their time on fire fronts this summer.

