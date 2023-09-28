Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux has described this week's national disaster preparedness summit in Canberra this week as a 'self-saucing pudding', saying it was all about power and money, and not about helping the people who will be donating their time on fire fronts this summer.
Although a number of services, including the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, rural fire services in NSW, the ACT, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia were in attendance, the RFBAQ did not receive an invitation to attend.
"There is not one brigade representative organisation there, yet the conversation is about the perceived dwindling brigade membership," he said.
"Queensland brigades are represented by QFES, the department that is being shut down as it failed to represent the brigades."
"QFES has achieved none of the issues identified from talking to 600 brigade members in 'new RFS' workshops and provided to QFES's data analytics section, yet it goes to Canberra to talk about casual paid firefighters to support brigades due to dwindling brigade membership.
"That won't work in Queensland as the most decentralised state, and it is also very divisive.
"You could have two members from the same brigade at the same fire in their community and one will be getting paid and the other won't."
Mr Choveaux said his members knew the answer to the problem - stopping barriers to volunteering, particularly bureaucratic red tape.
"Doing all the criminal history checks can cover two to three months," he said.
"They're going to carve the world up in Canberra and the people who'll do the recovery work will be told, not asked."
Mr Choveaux described the summit in Canberra, attended by 250 agencies and stakeholders, grocery suppliers and charities among them, as a 'self-saucing pudding'.
He said all Canberra could do was supply cash, which was what everyone had gone along for a slice of.
"Rural volunteers will be the losers out of this, and we're the ones fighting the fires," he said. "I laughed when I heard - it's so typical."
Federal emergency services minister Murray Watt said volunteer firefighters formed a vital part of Australia's disaster response.
"I know all Australians are grateful for their commitment," he said.
"The first ever National Disaster Preparedness Summit brought together state and territory fire and disaster authorities, including those who manage volunteer fire agencies, along with representatives from government, industry and community.
"Volunteer groups with a national footprint, like Disaster Relief Australia, and Volunteering Australia attended and put forward a national perspective, with organisations such as Red Cross, Salvation Army and Foodbank also providing input based on their experiences as volunteer response support agencies."
He said the summit's purpose was to ensure all involved had a clear picture of the season ahead, and to stress test the likely impacts on paid and volunteer workforces, supply chains, utilities, and community recovery.
"Issues regarding the impact of increasing disasters on our Australian Defence Force's capability and our future disaster personnel needs - paid and volunteer - are being considered through a public consultation process led by the Australian Department of Home Affairs," he said. "I would welcome the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland putting forward their suggestions through that process."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.