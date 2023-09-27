Queensland Country Life
Central West Qld to take part in online drought resilience survey

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Rachael Webster, Longreach, is coordinating the drought resilience plan for the central west region. Picture supplied.
As regional Queensland drought resilience plans begin to roll in, central west residents are being asked to take part in an online survey to provide ideas and actions to inform that area's plan.

