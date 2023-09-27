The Sullivan family of Springton, Arcturus, in central Queensland are on track to harvest a bumper winter crop, after planting their entire farm to chickpeas.
As dry conditions impact crop numbers in NSW as well as countries like India and Canada, central Queensland growers who planted chickpeas are set to capitalise on lucrative markets thanks to a favourable season and the rising price up to and over $850 per tonne.
Ken Sullivan and his son Ben and daughter-in-law Sally planted 1000 hectares of chickpeas; 80:20 Drummond and Pistol varieties in the second week of May.
It was planted in one metre row spacing into wheat stubble, following last year's bumper 5t/ha wheat crop.
Generally the Sullivans plant both wheat and chickpeas, but Ben Sullivan said with talk of a dry outlook and rising input costs, they decided to go out on a punt and plant their cropping country to chickpeas.
"It was mostly all to do with the price of fertiliser, which I thought was out of control and after a big winter crop last year, the input costs of putting back in that nitrogen, I just thought I'd go with planting chickpeas, because it puts nitrogen back in the soil itself," he told Queensland Country Life.
"I thought I'd save on costs and just went with chickpeas and the weather forecast at that stage was dry.
"This is the first time I've planted Drummond and it is not as tall, but it looks like it may yield a little better."
Mr Sullivan said their crop received 25mm of in-crop rain in the first week of July, which he said was just "perfect timing".
"That inch of rain set this crop up to succeed and for this crop now to be doing, in places anywhere from 2.6 up to 4 tonnes a hectare, I'm extremely happy," he said.
The Sullivans began harvesting their chickpeas on Saturday and expect to wrap up the harvest in two week's time.
Looking ahead, Mr Sullivan said they were likely pushing more towards a winter crop than a summer crop next season.
"We would need substantial rain to even think about putting in a summer crop, but if it does rain in the next couple of weeks, we could plant sorghum over summer," he said.
According to GrainCorp, the first deliveries of chickpeas arrived at their central Queensland cluster of sites at the start of September.
"We have taken around 15,000/t of chickpeas into central Queensland sites (Yamala, Mt McLaren, Capella and Moura) so far - we expect growers to also be storing on farm or delivering straight into the domestic market as well," GrainCorp's Jess Simons said.
"The quality looks excellent so far, bright and full."
Emerald's Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Tegan Brownie, said the Sullivan's chickpea crop had progressed extremely well in a dry season.
"These chickpeas were planted close to a full moisture profile and have explored all of the profile," she said.
"Warmer temperatures at the end of the season and a depleted profile have pulled crops up and moved senescence along quickly.
"This crop has finished with great pod numbers per branch, multiple branches per plant and two pea-pods quite consistently."
Ms Brownie said limited rainfall throughout winter saw more grain growers plant more chickpeas this season compared to last year.
"The wetter than usual winter season last year saw many growers choose to plant wheat over chickpeas," she said.
"The limited rainfall of this winter season saw less planting opportunities for wheat and a larger area of chickpeas planted."
In terms of season challenges, Ms Brownie said growers across the region saw areas of high mouse pressure that required baiting.
"Other pests like pigs have also been an issue and heliothis pressure was quite steady this season," she said.
"The drier season meant smaller biomass crops and less disease from wet conditions."
