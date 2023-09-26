Strong commercial demand from buyers across Northern Australia and Central Queensland were a pivotal part of the Job family of Marellan Shorthorns, Emerald achieving a full clearance result on Tuesday.
Marellan Shorthorns bulls sold to $18,000 at their annual on-property sale at Emerald Downs, on September 26, recording an average of $9154 for 52 bulls and 100 per cent clearance.
The top selling bull was lot 25, Marellan Yankee 1232, a 26-month-old polled son of Damo Park Tipperary M022 and Warraberry Sweet Pea N99.
Weighing 680 kilograms, he boasted an eye muscle area of 121 square centimetres, IMF of 4.7 per cent, scrotal circumference of 38 centimetres, and P8 and fat measurements of four and six millimetres, respectively.
He was purchased by New South Wales CC Francis & Sons at Forbes.
Marellan Yankee was described by the vendors as "a super athletic bull with tremendous muscularity" and measured in the top 4 pc of breed docility, top 20pc birth weight and top 30 pc for calving ease.
Marellan's Lincoln Job said the full clearance was a "gratifying" result and acknowledged the commercial support they received in "tough season and market conditions".
"In a tough season and market conditions, we've seen increased demand from commercial producers, and that's exactly what we want," Mr Job told the Queensland Country Life.
"The vast majority of the bulls stay in Queensland in commercial herds where we want them to be, going over Bos Indicus cows.
"We've got way more demand than we have bulls and in a year when it's not an easy market for selling bulls, to have 100pc clearance is really gratifying and really encouraging.
Mr Job said the commercial support from out of the north was the cornerstone of their business.
"It's building on what we want to build upon, which is commercial support, not stud support," he said.
"Our business needs to run parallel with our clients businesses and bull selling should should be a reflection of the cash flow that exists from the cattle in people's operations.
"You want your clients to stick with you in the good times and the bad and that means a pay cut at times and it means a pay bonus when everything's hot."
Selling agents were H & W Livestock and Property, simulcast on AuctionsPlus.
Full sale report in this week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.