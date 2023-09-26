Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Marellan Shorthorns bull sale achieves full clearance result in 2023

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:15pm, first published 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sale top price bull, Marellan Yankee 1232, with buyer Chris Francis, Gobothery, NSW, Marellan Shorthorn's Lincoln Job and his children, Ella, Estera and Jacob Job. Picture: Ben Harden
Sale top price bull, Marellan Yankee 1232, with buyer Chris Francis, Gobothery, NSW, Marellan Shorthorn's Lincoln Job and his children, Ella, Estera and Jacob Job. Picture: Ben Harden

Strong commercial demand from buyers across Northern Australia and Central Queensland were a pivotal part of the Job family of Marellan Shorthorns, Emerald achieving a full clearance result on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.