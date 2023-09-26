Online bidders underpinned a successful result for the 2023 Meldon Park Simmental sale, with invited vendors Navillus Park and KBV Simmentals, at Rolleston on Tuesday, highlighted by a top price believed to be a Simbrah bull breed record.
The three studs combined to sell 65 of 73 lots, achieving an overall clearance of 89 per cent, sale average of $9000 and gross of $585,000.
In a breakdown of the sale; the Skene family of Meldon Park, Cecil Plains, sold 63 bulls to average $7460, topping at $19,000; Jason Johnston and family of Navillus Park, Obi Obi, sold five bulls to average $7800, topping at $12,000; and Stephen Lean and Marty Rowlands of KBV, Djuan, sold five bulls to average $15,200, reaching a sale topping price of $28,000.
Making the top money was the lot 28 Simbrah bull, K.B.V Sampson (Pp), a 25-month-old son of G.O.W Poll Prince, out of K.B.V Marta (P), and he was taken home by Gundamere Pastoral, based at Valkyrie, near Nebo, who purchased online.
Sampson weighed in at 982 kilograms with an EMA of 155 square centimetres, IMF of 6.6 per cent, scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 16 and 10 millimetres, respectively.
It was a massive day for Tammie Robinson of Elite Livestock Auctions as she commanded bids from start to finish, culminating in 40 bulls being sold through the online platform.
A total of 182 viewers tuned into the sale, while there were 44 active bidders and 80 per cent of lots received online bids.
Taking home the largest drafts on the day were the Cook family, Alpha, who secured 13 bulls at an average price of $6692, and the Terry family, Winton, with 12 bulls averaging $8917. Both families participated through Elite Livestock Auctions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.