Meldon Park's successful sale result underpinned by online action

Clare Adcock
Updated September 26 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
The top priced K.B.V Sampson with Elders Mackay agent Geoff Sutton, buying on behalf of Gundamere Pastoral, Nebo, KBV's Stephen Lean and auctioneer Mark Duthie, GDL. Picture: Clare Adcock
Online bidders underpinned a successful result for the 2023 Meldon Park Simmental sale, with invited vendors Navillus Park and KBV Simmentals, at Rolleston on Tuesday, highlighted by a top price believed to be a Simbrah bull breed record.

