In a breakdown of the sale; the Skene family of Meldon Park, Cecil Plains, sold 63 bulls to average $7460, topping at $19,000; Jason Johnston and family of Navillus Park, Obi Obi, sold five bulls to average $7800, topping at $12,000; and Stephen Lean and Marty Rowlands of KBV, Djuan, sold five bulls to average $15,200, reaching a sale topping price of $28,000.