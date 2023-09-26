Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Agriculture ministers, industry in Rockhampton for National Drought Forum

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt addressing the National Drought Forum in Rockhampton. Picture Ellouise Bailey
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt addressing the National Drought Forum in Rockhampton. Picture Ellouise Bailey

The impacts of climate change and emissions in the agriculture sector came under the microscope at the National Drought Forum today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.