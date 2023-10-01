Queensland Country Life
QFF is helping to tackle the skills shortage in the agricultural sector

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
October 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Tackling the skills shortage
The current skills shortage is challenging close to every industry and is certainly having an impact on farmers and the entire agricultural supply chain across Queensland. With significant development planned to take place in the regions and a number of emerging industries coming to the fore, competition for workers is set to continue to increase.

