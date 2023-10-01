Tackling the skills shortage

The current skills shortage is challenging close to every industry and is certainly having an impact on farmers and the entire agricultural supply chain across Queensland. With significant development planned to take place in the regions and a number of emerging industries coming to the fore, competition for workers is set to continue to increase.
QFF is working with our members on several initiatives in an effort to address this issue and help the Queensland agriculture sector find short-term solutions as well as developing long-term strategies to build a solid pipeline of skills for the future.
QFF is leading two work placement programs which farmers and businesses in the agricultural supply chain can take advantage of. The AgTech Officer Placement Program connects new entrants from IT/technology and agriculture related study fields to accredited training, mentorship and networking opportunities through a 12-month work placement program. This program aims to increase the technology capacity across Queensland agriculture to support the uptake of digital technologies to enable productivity and profitability.
The second initiative is the Agricultural Extension Work Placement Program which connects early career extension professionals with host agribusinesses to assist landholders in the Great Barrier Reef catchment areas. This program, which has been running for some years, is building capacity across the sector in relation to sustainability and best practice know-how.
Earlier this year, QFF also launched the Ag Jobs Queensland platform which connects businesses from across the agricultural supply chain with people seeking employment in the sector. About 6000 people are actively visiting Ag Jobs Queensland each month and the platform is not only proving to be a useful job matching tool but a fantastic way in which the incredible career opportunities in the agricultural sector can be promoted.
QFF hosts the Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance (RJSA) which brings agricultural stakeholders across the state together to develop strategies to help the sector strengthen its position in workforce and skills. QFF also hosts the Industry Workforce Adviser for agribusinesses and horticulture, who is available to support agribusinesses to gain the tools to manage their workforce effectively, from attraction and recruitment through to retention.
There is no one magic wand to solve the workforce and skills challenges currently facing the agricultural sector in Queensland, but collectively, the support QFF and our members are providing farmers across the state is a positive step in the right direction.
If you are a farmer or a business operating in the agricultural supply chain in Queensland, I encourage you to get involved and take up the support being offered by QFF and our peak body members. For further information on what support is on offer, visit www.qff.org.au
