The Garside family of Wetheron Droughtmasters, Capella received top honours at the 2023 Central Reds Droughtmaster bull sale on Tuesday (September 26).
Held at the Emerald Saleyards, a total of 60 bulls were offered by Strathfield Droughtmasters, Clermont, Kenlogan Droughtmasters, Clermont, Wetheron Droughtmasters, Capella, Vale View Droughtmasters, Manumbar, Hillside Droughtmasters, Charters Towers, Mostyndale Droughtmasters, Springsure, Konjuli Droughtmasters, Woolooga, Red River, Nebo, Molan Droughtmasters, Thangool, and Seymour Droughtmasters, Gunalda.
Overall, 30 Droughtmaster bulls from the 60 offered sold to averaged $6300 for a clearance rate of 50 per cent.
A top price of $12,000 was achieved when lot 19 Wetheron Foxtrot sold under the hammer to the Sullivan family of Talagai, Capella.
Sired by Wajatryn Muscle 2799 and out of a Wetheron Droughtmaster cow 9/4314, the 23-month-old bull tipped the scales at 870 kilograms and measured 42 cm in scrotal circumference.
The polled horned bull boasted figures of 144 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 4.7 pc for intramuscular fat, and 9mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
The Sullivans run a Droughtmaster breeding and fattening operation, targeting the bullock market, and plan to put Foxtrot in with their quality breeder cows.
The Garsides sold two bulls to average $11,000.
Their lot 20 bull, Wetheron Forest was knocked down by Dysart's Larrisa Black for $10,000.
Full sale report in this week's Queensland Country Life newspaper.
