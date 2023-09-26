Plainer condition yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 352 cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
Export cattle maintained last week's rates with all major processors present.
Agents said a plainer condition run of cattle came to hand this week as people are left with no option but to sell or feed and with commodity prices being at record highs most are choosing to sell and accept the current prices.
L and S Reinke sold Charbray cross vealer heifers at 152.2c/kg to a return of $266/hd. Hereford cross background steers from R and S Henderson returned 235.2c/kg, resulting in $696/hd.
Charolais cross grain assist steers from Peter Day came in at 265c/kg for an outcome of $1245/hd. Charolais cross 6 tooth heifers from Corey Dowling sold at 210c/kg to realise $1344/hd.
P and V Gordon sold Santa cross 6 tooth ox for 220c/kg for an end result of $1331/hd. Usher Pastoral sold Droughtmaster medium cows for a return of 194.2c/kg for a result of $986/hd.
G and L Nugent sold Droughtmaster heavy cows at 194.2c/kg for an outcome of $1330/hd.
