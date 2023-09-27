The earthmoving industry has changed a lot in the last 40 to 30 years according to two contractors who've been on the job for a combine total of 75 years.
Rex Bowyer has been a contractor for 45 years in earthmoving, contract mustering, guard building, fencing, yarding, and shed building work. His business is based in Alpha.
Craig Wilson on the other hand has been in the earthmoving job for 30 years and more recently has moved into a lot of pasture renovation work. He has depots in Rockhampton and Biloela.
Both business owners have spent years adapting to a changing landscape around the work they do on rural properties, often directly impacted by seasonal conditions.
Mr Wilson said the work came in waves and was usually the result of "weather and check books".
"A couple of years all you do is build dams and then you'll spend a couple of years putting regrowth in the ground, and then a couple years just blade ploughing," he said.
Mr Bowyer said he expected the coming season would see more firebreaks put in as it could be a precarious year on the fire front due to the big body of dried off feed around from two or three good seasons.
He said where he usually did firebreaks around one blade wide, he was now seeing people doing larger breaks that were a couple of blades wide due to an abundance of dry feed around.
He had heard from other contractors in his region that people had also been putting in bigger dams to improve water storage.
He thought there'd been a lot of wind out his way that took the moisture off the dams, and predicted evaporation would get worse once the heat set in.
"I know some contractors are putting in some bigger dams this year, 50,000 yard dams where they only used to put about 20,000 yard dams because of the water situation," he said.
"This year we had good grass rain but not enough heavy rain to run water to fill the dams up, a lot of people never got their dams full this year."
Similarly, Mr Wilson had been recently talking to clients about cleaning up and enlarging dams due to less runoff rain in the last 18 months.
He said where he'd spent a lot of time on blade ploughing and pasture improvement, he expected as the season shifted and cattle prices continued to drop, people would move into maintenance work, and expected more dams and firebreaks built.
Mr Bowyer agreed and said while lot of people had turned their attention to pasture improvement over the last few years, whether blade ploughing or sucker regrowth control, he predicted high interest rates and falling cattle prices would bring that work to a halt.
Both men said they had seen less people using contractors, with more people having purchased their own machinery to do the job.
"Because of the good season and commodity prices, they've take the opportunity to buy a lot of their own plant equipment - such as graders, loaders, and dozers," Mr Wilson said.
Despite that, both men said they still had a lot of work on.
Mr Bowyer said if earthmoving work slowed down, there was always work in fencing and yarding, but it was hard to find skilled workers as yarders and fencers now needed boiler making skills.
Mr Wilson reported that while he had more than enough work, the biggest trouble was finding competent staff that wouldn't mind working in the bush.
"We could have twice as much equipment going if we had the people," he said.
While five to ten years ago he would get at least a phone call per week from a young person seeking work, that barely happened now.
He thought the younger generations were more inclined to move into mining work.
With a lot of Mr Wilson's work now being pasture management on larger rural properties, he had a good overview of changing attitudes to vegetation.
"People have released it doesn't hurt to leave an odd tree behind, we encourage it greatly when we're clearing," he said.
"Thirty years ago people just wanted to flatten everything and now I think a big majority of them are pretty keen to leave clumps of shade."
He said while some of those changing attitudes had come about with the introduction of tree clearing guidelines, he said the benefits of shade for livestock was also a factor.
In terms of pasture management and renovation, he had also seen a switch to more diversified species of grasses and legumes to improve the quality of the pasture.
Instead of planting buffel grass everywhere like we used to, landowners are now more attuned to choosing specific types of grass and legumes more suited to their soil type," Mr Wilson said.
