Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Central and western Queensland earthmovers build firebreaks and dams ahead of the dry

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 27 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Bowyer from R&W Bowyer Earthmoving on a dozer. Photo: supplied
Rex Bowyer from R&W Bowyer Earthmoving on a dozer. Photo: supplied

The earthmoving industry has changed a lot in the last 40 to 30 years according to two contractors who've been on the job for a combine total of 75 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.