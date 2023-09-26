Weaner steers make 288c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1260 head.
Cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Mount Larcom, Calliope, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Murgon, Booubyjan, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, Gin Gin, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Four tooth Santa Gertrudis Hereford cross bullocks from Wandoan sold for 267c/$1670. Eight tooth Charbray bullocks from Bucca sold for 220c/$1536. Four and six tooth Charbray heifers from Bundaberg sold for 203c/$955. Limousin cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 225c/$1092.
Brahman cross cows from Boompa sold for 195c/$1063. Charbray cows from Bucca sold for 197c/$1234. Brahman cross cows from Gin Gin sold for 199c/$962. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 198c/$1166. Brangus cross cows from Murgon sold for 187c/$936.
Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis Hereford cross steers from Wandoan sold for 268c/$1342. Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Maryborough sold for 272c/$998. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Biggenden sold for 272c/$895. Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Murgon sold for 264c/$869. Milk tooth Belgian Blue cross steers from Tiaro sold for 264c/$909.
Santa Gertrudis and Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers from Gaeta sold for 288c/$640-$748 and the Brahman cross weaner steers for 250c/$630. Charbray cross weaner steers from Hervey Bay sold for 286c/$889. Charolais cross weaner steers from Calliope sold for 246c/$439. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 242c/$684.
Milk and two tooth Romagnola heifers from Gayndah sold for 212c/$827. Milk and two tooth Charbray heifers from Mount Larcom sold for 208c/$758. Milk tooth Red Brangus heifers from Gayndah sold for 206c/$774. Milk and two tooth Charbray heifers from Boompa sold for 192c/$679.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 196c/$494. Limousin cross weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 180c/$565. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Hervey Bay sold for 160c/$312. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Calliope sold for 192c/$319.
