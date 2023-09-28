Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

U8J Angus heifer auction donates $22,000 for LifeFlight

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Kev and Jan Roberts, Square Mile Angus, and Ash and Gen Daley, Arrabury Pastoral, presenting LifeFlight's Hannah Gamston with a cheque for $22,000. Picture supplied.
A 16-month-old Angus heifer has become the gift that keeps on giving for LifeFlight, thanks to a generous donation and equally generous purchase.

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

