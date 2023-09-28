A 16-month-old Angus heifer has become the gift that keeps on giving for LifeFlight, thanks to a generous donation and equally generous purchase.
The proceeds of the sale of U8J Beeac T40, one of the stand-out lots at the U8J Cattle Co's inaugural on-property bull and heifer sale, was donated to the aero-medical rescue group by company directors Warren and Meg Salter, raising $22,000.
Plans are now being formulated for her progeny to benefit LifeFlight at future sales.
The successful bidder for the young female cow was a syndicate made up of Ms Salter's parents Kev and Jan Roberts of Square Mile Angus, Ashley and Gen Daley of Arrabury Pastoral, and Mick and Marie Gibson, Gibson Grazing.
Mr Roberts said when he and his wife had been involved in the Sandalwood Feedlot near Dalby they donated a Condamine Bell to successive Australian Lot Feeders Association conferences, which was where their friendships with the Daleys and Gibsons were formed, having fed cattle for both.
When LifeFlight came into being, they continued with the bell donations, seeing it as a charity they wanted to support, raising as much as $25,000 last year.
"I want to see if we can in a way generate that same kind of enthusiasm for auctioning heifers," he said.
"We want to use the progeny of this heifer as ongoing support to LifeFlight, and that's why we are calling her Legacy.
"Its not about us - it's about the cow and LifeFlight - and asking the community to do something similar."
Warren Salter said the heifer, who came with the excellent sire pedigree of Millah Murrah Klooney K42, plus an IMF scan of 6.8 per cent and ready to join, was now staying on the U8J Dalby property for breeding.
"She's running in our herd at no cost, and we'll incorporate her in our spring AI program," he said. "One option might be (Ekka 2022 grand champion Angus bull) Irelands Ramco R9."
Mr Salter said rural people were highly reliant on LifeFlight, which was what prompted them to donate the heifer.
"We think it needs community support," he said. "We wanted to contribute to the wellbeing of the community."
LifeFlight community engagement manager Hannah Gamston said they were completely blown away by the generosity of the families that had come together to support the organisation in the way they did.
"The funds will helps us continue to be there for Queenslanders and essentially save lives," she said.
David and Amy Felsch, Ray White Rural Dalby also donated what would have been their commission for the sale.
