After many years of enjoying support from western Queensland and the Northern Territory, Bullamakinka Santa Gertrudis stud made a decision to take its bulls to the buyers and it certainly paid dividends.
Stud principal, Craig Hindle said it was a very pleasing result when 86 bulls were sold for an average of $9453, achieving a 100 per cent clearance rate at the Longreach Selling Complex, last Friday.
"The majority of our client base is stretched from Windorah through to Winton and into the Northern Territory and we appreciate their support," he said.
"We believed the decision to bring our entire draft of bulls to Longreach made them more accessible for commercial breeders in this area, and it underlies our emphasis on supplying bulls for the commercial breeder market."
He said an added attraction was the good selling facilities at the Longreach Saleyards.
The sale topper was Bullamakinka T88 (P) who sold to $30,000 to Boyd and Susan Rohde, Narromine Santa Gertruds stud, Goondiwindi.
T88 is by Bullamakinka Patriot (P) who was retained as a stud sire as Mr Hindle believed he is the best son of Waco Flynn.
"He his tremendous weight for age, temperament, bone, constitution, softness and muscle and has bred that into his offspring," he said.
At 23 months, T88 (P) weighed 990 kgs, has a daily weight gain of 1.33kg/day, 16/12 fat measurements and eye muscle area of 143 sq cm.
Next at $25,000 was Bullamakinka T94 (P), also a son of Bullamakinki Patriot and was purchased by the Bruggeman family, Triple S Santa Gertrudis, Taroom.
Ambo Grazing, Longreach paid to $23,000 for Bullamakinka T114 (P), a son of Bullamakinka Rimfire M022. In all Ambo Grazing finihed with four bulls to average $16,250.
The Russell family, Swan Hill, Blackall, paid $22,000 for Bullmakinka T230 (PS), who is also by Bullamakinka Patriot.
Volume buyers included Willsdown Pastoral Co, Windsor Park, Boulia, who finished with 10 bulls to average $6600.
The Kidd family, Ourdel, Windorah also finsihed with 10 bulls to average $5200 while Mick Fleming, Astaline, Quilpie to average $6855.
Selling agents GDL, Simstock Rural Agencies, AuctionsPlus
