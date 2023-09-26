Queensland Country Life
Top Bullamakinka bull heads back to Goondiwindi

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:40pm
Bullamakinka T88 (P) sold for $30,000 to Boyd and Susan Rohde, Narromine Santa Gertruds stud, Goondiwindi. Picture supplied.
After many years of enjoying support from western Queensland and the Northern Territory, Bullamakinka Santa Gertrudis stud made a decision to take its bulls to the buyers and it certainly paid dividends.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

