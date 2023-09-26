Plainer quality yarding at Woodford

There were 163 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday, with the market unchanged from previous sales.
Agents reported some cattle were starting to show the effects of the dry conditions with a plainer quality yarding presented.
Alberton Investments, Bald Hills, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1300. Karen Miles and Peter Maunders, Harlin, sold pens of Speckle Park male calves for $460 and $350.
Michael Christie, Stanmore, sold young Charbray store steers for $510. Barry Gartshore, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster vealer males for $450.
Brian Hausman, Mt Delaney, sold Charbray heifers for $620. Darrel Fogg, Mt Samson, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $610, $600 and $540.
Sarah Fankhauser, Kilcoy, sold a Droughtmaster cross heifer for $1110. Michael Green, Neurum, sold a line of Droughtmaster store cows for $830.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.