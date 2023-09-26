Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster steers sell for $1300 at Woodford

September 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Plainer quality yarding at Woodford

There were 163 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday, with the market unchanged from previous sales.

