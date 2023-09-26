Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Queensland canola growers kick off record harvest

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowenville canola grower Murray Wise has grown his best crop yet. Picture: Brandon Long
Bowenville canola grower Murray Wise has grown his best crop yet. Picture: Brandon Long

Queensland growers have started harvesting what is likely to be a record canola crop at 10,000 tonnes of grain from 5000 hectares.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.