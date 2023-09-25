Cheaper market at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday increased by 172 head to 417.
Included in the lineup were 57 head of mainly steers sold open auction and 31 cows and calves.
The dry seasonal conditions across the supply area was reflected in the over all standard of the yarding.
A fair panel of buyers was present and operating in a generally cheaper market.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experienced very little change in price to average 219c with sales to 242c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 222c to average 215c/kg. A small selection of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to and averaged 224c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 148c and averaged 130c the processor classes averaged 110c and made to 128c poor quality lines at 77c/kg.
Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 154c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made 161c and averaged 154c/kg.
Plain condition medium cows made to 92c to average 84c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 152c and the best of the heavy cows made to 178c to average 171c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls to 148c/kg.
Friesian steers sold open auction made to $290/head. Cows and calves made to $1390/head. There will no sale in Toowoomba next Monday due to the public holiday.
