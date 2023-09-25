Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock sell to to 242c at Toowoomba

September 26 2023 - 9:00am
Cheaper market at Toowoomba
The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday increased by 172 head to 417.

