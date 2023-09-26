Online cattle listings drop

Queensland Country Life
Cattle listings down by 10pc on AuctionsPlus

September 26 2023 - 2:00pm
CATTLE

Cattle listings slipped last week to 8788 head, decreasing by 10 per cent on the previous week. Clearance also fell 6pc to 34pc and value over reserve fell by $10 to average $49/head.

