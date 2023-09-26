Online cattle listings drop

Cattle listings slipped last week to 8788 head, decreasing by 10 per cent on the previous week. Clearance also fell 6pc to 34pc and value over reserve fell by $10 to average $49/head.
The number of offerings fell strongly across heavier lines with prices dropping across most categories. There were price increases seen in breeding stock categories.
Steers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 1243 head and averaged $638/head - down $51 from the previous week for a 56pc clearance. Prices ranged from 189 - 337c and averaged 265c/kg lwt.
From Camooweal, a line of 150 Droughtmaster/Droughtmaster steers aged six to 12 months and weighing 227kg returned $640/head, or 282c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Rolleston.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1416 head and averaged $818/head - down $34 for a 48pc clearance. Prices ranged from 189 - 345c and averaged 269c/kg lwt.
From Finley, NSW, a line of 100 Angus/Angus steers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 294kg returned $800/head, or 272c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Trafalgar South, VIC.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 950 head and averaged $667/head - down $105 for a 29pc clearance. Prices ranged from 127 - 272c and averaged 216c/kg lwt.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 44 Angus/Angus heifers aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 312kg returned $560/head, or 179c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 642 head and averaged $899/head with a 17pc clearance. Prices ranged from 181 - 277c and averaged 241c/kg lwt.
From Henty, NSW, a line of 36 Angus/Angus heifers spread across two even lots, aged 11 to 12 months and weighing 381kg returned $950/head and $960/head, or 250c/kg lwt and 252c/kg lwt and will travel to the same buyer in Wagga Wagga, NSW.
NSM cows and calves registered a larger offering of 690 head and averaged 1173/head - down $5 for a 31pc clearance.
From Cassilis, NSW, a line of 30 Angus/Angus cows aged six years old and weighing 584kg returned $1200/head, or 205c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Inverell, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings increased last week to 47,710 head offered. Clearance increased to 42pc, while value over reserve was down slightly to $4 above set reserves.
Crossbred lambs registered a larger offering with 9999 head, with prices decreasing by $5 to average $54/head for an 89pc clearance.
From Coonamble, NSW, two even lines of 460 Apr/May '23 drop Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex trade lambs weighing 45kg returned $86.5/head, or 193c/kg lwt.
Merino ewe hoggets registered a larger offering with 5573 head, with prices averaging $95/head for a 26pc clearance.
From Hay, NSW, a line of 450 Poll Merino/Poll Merino ewes aged two years old and weighing 65kg returned $119/head, or 184c/kg lwt.
