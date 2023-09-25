Queensland Country Life
Cooinda Santas top at $40,000 at their on property sale at Sunnyview Proston

By Jane Lowe
September 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Elisa and Chris Fox Cooinda Santa Gertrudis with buyer of the top priced bull Ann Murphy, Everton Station, Aramac.
Elisa and Chris Fox Cooinda Santa Gertrudis with buyer of the top priced bull Ann Murphy, Everton Station, Aramac.

Cooinda Santa Gertrudis held their 13th annual on-property bull sale at Proston on Monday, achieving a 72 per cent per cent clearance and topping at $40,000, with an average of $9000.

