Cooinda Santa Gertrudis held their 13th annual on-property bull sale at Proston on Monday, achieving a 72 per cent per cent clearance and topping at $40,000, with an average of $9000.
Stud principals Chris and Elisa Fox said it was a good sale and they could not have asked for more, with 36 of the 49 S bulls selling to top at $40,000 and 19 of the 27 herd bulls selling to top at $15,000. The couple were very appreciative of the support demonstrated by new and repeat buyers in these tough conditions.
It was Bob and Ann Murphy Everton Station, Aramac, that secured the top priced Cooinda Twelfth Man T294 (P) after a 1100 kilometre trip down to Proston.
Twelfth Man was sired by Waco Quimby Q338 (PP) and was a very placid, dark red, polled bull that Chris and Elisa were originally going to retain in their own herd.
At 24 months, he weighed in at 886 kilograms with a 138 square centimetre EMA, P8 and rib fat measurements of of 14 and 12 millimetres, intramuscular fat of 5.2pc, and an average daily weight gain of 1.18kg.
Ann and her father Bob run a commercial pure Santa Gertudis herd and were looking for a polled bull with depth, dark red colouring, and a very good temperament.
The Murhpy family sell their weaner steers with their local agent and keep the heifers until they are two years of age, and then decide which heifers they will keep.
They purchased their first Cooinda bull in 2019, paying the equal top price then, saying the bull has gone on to do a tremendous job for them.
The second top bull was the first lot into the ring, Cooinda Todd T844 (P), another very quiet, dark coloured, polled bull and was purchased by AR Maynard, Glen-Ian, Monto.
At 24-months-old, Cooinda Todd weighed in at 844 kg with a 141 sq cm EMA, P8 and rib fat measurements of 16 and 12 millimetres, intramuscular fat of 5.9pc, and an average daily weight gain of 1.10kg.
Logan Pastoral, Warrinilla, Rolleston secured seven bulls to average $10,000, while Sarah Packer purchased four bulls on behalf of MAA Roma, to average $7250.
