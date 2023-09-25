Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Wattlebray Charbrays sells top price bull at 2023 National Charbray Bull Sale

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
September 25 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders selling agent Randall Spann, vendors Lolita and Trevor Ford of Wattlebray Charbrays, and Nutrien Rockhampton studstock agent Mark Scown on behalf of client Andrew Hacon of Hacon Enterprises, Cloncurry, with the top price bull Wattlebray Starlight, Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Elders selling agent Randall Spann, vendors Lolita and Trevor Ford of Wattlebray Charbrays, and Nutrien Rockhampton studstock agent Mark Scown on behalf of client Andrew Hacon of Hacon Enterprises, Cloncurry, with the top price bull Wattlebray Starlight, Picture by Ellouise Bailey

A top price bull will head to Cloncurry following his time in the ring at the National Charbray sale at CQLX Gracemere on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.