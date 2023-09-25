Queensland Country Life
Albino echidna spotted at Lansdowne Station at Tambo

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 26 2023 - 9:36am, first published 8:00am
The albino echidna found at Lansdowne Station, Tambo. Picture supplied.
Does Tambo have generations of rare white echidnas whiffling around its paddocks, or could it be the same monotreme appearing decade after decade?

