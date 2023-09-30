Can an executor be removed for taking too long?

An executor is responsible for the administration of an estate and they have a duty to act in the best interest of the estate and beneficiaries.
If an executor acts incompetently by unnecessarily prolonging the administration of an estate then they may be in breach of that duty and a court may order the executor's removal and appoint another administrator. Additionally, executors may be personally liable for any loss suffered as a result of unnecessary delay.
A person must have been affected by the executor's unnecessary delay to apply for their removal. While this generally means beneficiaries, in Re Hartley [2020] QSC 251, the court found that an applicant under a family provision application may also apply for the removal of the executor as they have a potential interest in the estate.
The court may also make other orders in the event of an executor's default. In Galea v Camilleri; The Estate of Patricia Camilleri [2023] NSWSC 206, the court found that the executor had materially failed the standard required, for various reasons including delay which was found to be wilful default, and it was ordered that the executor's claim for commission be rejected.
Courts don't make the decision to remove an executor lightly as they don't like to interfere with the deceased's wishes, so any unnecessary delay caused by the executor must be serious. In Baldwin and Neale v Greenland [2006] QCA 293 at [44], the court noted that an executor may be chosen based on their loyalty, respect, necessity, profession, or other matters known by the deceased about the person and the reason the executor was chosen "might never be clear to a court".
Essentially the court indicated therefore that the overriding assumption must be that the testator thought the person chosen was worthy of trust.
In Budulica v Budulica [2017] QSC 60, a sister applied for the removal of her estranged brother as executor of their mother's estate but the application was dismissed because the brother rectified some of the issues raised by his sister and provided reasons for the delayed administration of the estate.
It is important to remember that although most estates are usually completed within a year of the deceased's death, some estates are complex or may be subject to disputes and this may delay the finalisation of the estate due to no fault of the executor.
If you have concerns about the progress of the administration of an estate, you should seek advice to ensure the executor is complying with their duties.
