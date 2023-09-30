Can an executor be removed for taking too long?

Courts don't make the decision to remove an executor lightly as they don't like to interfere with the deceased's wishes, so any unnecessary delay caused by the executor must be serious. In Baldwin and Neale v Greenland [2006] QCA 293 at [44], the court noted that an executor may be chosen based on their loyalty, respect, necessity, profession, or other matters known by the deceased about the person and the reason the executor was chosen "might never be clear to a court".