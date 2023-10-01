Crop production estimates shrinking

Local grain markets eased as new crop supplies reach end users as well as a softer tone in global prices, despite another week of dry weather across all of Australia's cropping regions.
Stockfeed wheat fell $5 for the week to $475 delivered into the Darling Downs while feed barley was steady at $475. Local ASX wheat futures were $8 lower at $420 a tonne.
Prices were generally softer across all states after a 4 per cent decline in global wheat futures in the past week as investors reduce risk premiums amid ample Russian supplies in the coming months and slow export sales in most other countries.
Grain harvesting is picking up pace in central Queensland and is expected to start in southern Queensland by the end of the month. Most farmers expect disappointing yields after the arid finish to the season.
Crop production estimates are shrinking in all states. The lack of finishing rains and above average spring temperatures are expected to cause production estimates to tumble. Private forecasters are saying Australia's wheat crop could fall to 22-23 million tonnes, with some traders saying it will be even lower.
Less than a month ago ABARES forecast Australia's 2023/24 wheat production at 25.4 million tonnes in its September Crop report.
Early September rain across much of southern Australia has arrested the slide in grain yields in these areas, but crops these areas are starting to feel the dry weather pinch.
Western Australia's GIWA said the state's grain production estimate had fallen by 1.5 million tonnes or 10pc in the past month. It said declines would have been greater without the recent rain event across the state's southern cropping zones.
The Grain Industry Association of Victoria is gearing up for its annual crop tour which will take place on October 11 and 12. Tour participants assess wheat and barley yields across Victoria and southern New South Wales.
The tour started in 2016 and has developed a strong following and provided proven solid indication of yields and quality in the upcoming harvest.
Farmers across most of Victoria and southern NSW remain on track for average to above average yields but farmers are anxious for another rain.
Australia's grain crop may be shrinking but farmers are expected to be reserved sellers during the harvest. Farm equities have risen after three consecutive bumper crops and historically strong grain prices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.