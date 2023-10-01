Crop production estimates shrinking

Queensland Country Life
Shrinking crop expectations driving local markets

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
October 1 2023 - 11:00am
Local grain markets eased as new crop supplies reach end users as well as a softer tone in global prices, despite another week of dry weather across all of Australia's cropping regions.

