Fucheng Woodlands support invaluable for Westmar Campdraft

By Robyn Paine
September 25 2023 - 1:00pm
In recent years the popularity of campdrafting has reached new heights and the demand to source cattle can be difficult especially in times of crippling drought. The Westmar Campdraft held last weekend was fortunate to have the support of Fucheng Woodlands, who not only sponsored the Open Campdraft but donated 1380 head of home grown steers, comprising 450 Angus and the remainder F1 or full Wagyu that were walked 25 kilometres to Westmar.

