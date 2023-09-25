In recent years the popularity of campdrafting has reached new heights and the demand to source cattle can be difficult especially in times of crippling drought. The Westmar Campdraft held last weekend was fortunate to have the support of Fucheng Woodlands, who not only sponsored the Open Campdraft but donated 1380 head of home grown steers, comprising 450 Angus and the remainder F1 or full Wagyu that were walked 25 kilometres to Westmar.
The Fucheng Woodlands group has previously supplied cattle to the Dalby ASH Sale and this year has committed to supplying all of the cattle for the duration of the Pryde's Easifeed Warwick Gold Cup, consisting of two rounds of competition and final. Other cattle donors included the Drury family, who supplied 230 head for Maiden B, and the Anderson family, who donated 25 head for the mini campdraft.
Fucheng Woodlands' livestock manager Curtis Cherry is kept busy leading up to the Westmar event, holding the position of campdraft secretary. Along with Dion Porter, the manager of Fucheng Woodlands who is the president of the Westmar Sports Club, there is a lot of prior preparation for the campdraft, such as mustering, drafting and handling of the cattle. Mr Cherry said that with the kind assistance of volunteers and generous community support the Westmar Campdraft was an overwhelming success.
The Westmar Sports Ground has undergone a major refurbishment in the past two years, which was self funded and designed by club members that included a new camp, arena, bar and camping area and built by Robert Bunn.
Tumut NSW competitor Morgan Webb claimed a double with Dolgwili Norman taking out the Fecheng Woodlands Open and the Manildra Equine Restricted Open. Rohan Marks was runner-up in both opens, after his success at the recent inaugural Yarrawonga Campdraft held last week, where he took out a double winning the Restricted Open on Editor and the Novice on Turnermarks Linesman.
Warra competitor Meagan Macintosh was in consistent form also taking out a double claiming the Kellco Agencies Novice A riding Carrigans Ftze with an aggregate score of 173 points and the A Cut Above Silage and Contracting Ladies riding Romantic Cat.
The Performance Feeds Maiden A was a tightly contested competition with Trent Sheppard riding Chatta's Jolene winning by a single point ahead of Kerry Turner and Turners Stud Matlock. Roma competitor Brendan Fitzgerald riding Sonitas Stylish Lass claimed the Farmer Enterprises & Co Maiden B and also placed second in the Eaglehawk Angus Novice B riding Rosies Tapt, which was won by John Turvey aboard Willinga Park Fable.
The CLS Maiden for Maiden was won by Matt Boland and Penny Oak with an aggregate score of 168 points.
The Balonne Steel & Rural Supplies Juvenile was won by Jessica Wild riding Little Lethal, while Millie McIntosh riding Jelly scored 88 points to claim the Monivae Speckle Park Junior. Isabella Blanch riding Reddy won the Yarambah Photography Mini.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Bedourie, Goondiwindi & District, Camboon, Muttaburra and Belyando.
