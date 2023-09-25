Fucheng Woodlands' livestock manager Curtis Cherry is kept busy leading up to the Westmar event, holding the position of campdraft secretary. Along with Dion Porter, the manager of Fucheng Woodlands who is the president of the Westmar Sports Club, there is a lot of prior preparation for the campdraft, such as mustering, drafting and handling of the cattle. Mr Cherry said that with the kind assistance of volunteers and generous community support the Westmar Campdraft was an overwhelming success.