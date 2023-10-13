A wide range of top genetics will be on offer at the 27th annual Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale being held at the Roma Saleyards, from 10am on Friday, October 20.
Sale chair Sharon Harms said 156 bulls, suited to all markets and budgets for both the commercial and seed stock producer, have been selected for this year's sale.
"These bulls will be offered by 38 vendors, including 10 who'll make their Roma sale debut," Mrs Harms said.
She said bulls from the 2022 sale were purchased by buyers from New South Wales, and in the west, east and far north of Queensland.
"Transport from the largest selling complex in the southern hemisphere to every geographic location is carried out with ease and low stress to the bulls and buyers."
In all 91 per cent of the 105 bulls offered in 2022 sold to average $11,739 and gross $1,127,000.
Mrs Harms said this result was indicative of a good season, a buoyant commercial market, and a growing female inventory.
"Climatic conditions have changed somewhat, and cattle prices have come back, however, the Droughtmaster is a high-performing breed that will go out and do the job in marginal conditions."
All bulls catalogued for the 2023 sale will be scanned from 10am on Thursday, October 19, the supplementary sheet with all stats will be available at the pre-sale inspections from 3pm.
"Our meet and greet starts at 5pm with drinks kindly sponsored by the Club Hotel and finger food provided by Café 54. A courtesy bus will also be available."
Those who are unable to attend the sale in person can bid via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.
The sale catalogue is now available on the Droughtmaster Australia website.
Please follow the sale Facebook page for daily updates, including photos and videos of the individual lots.
"Thank you to the sale committee and our valued sponsors: Midwest Rural Traders; Taylors Mechanical Services; Brown & Hurley/Mounts Machinery; Top Country; R and F Steel Buildings; Beachport Liquid Minerals; Just Genes AB Services; Clarkson Transport; Zee Tags; Crawfo's Tyres; and the Club Hotel."
For enquiries please call Elders, Nutrien or GDL.
