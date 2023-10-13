Queensland Country Life
Impressive draft for Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale

By Matt Sherrington
October 13 2023 - 1:00pm
The $48,000 top priced bull of the 2022 Roma sale, Jembrae Presley, with Colby Ede, Nutrien, Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, and Brett Warne, Jembrae Droughtmasters. Picture by Clare Adcock
A wide range of top genetics will be on offer at the 27th annual Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale being held at the Roma Saleyards, from 10am on Friday, October 20.

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

