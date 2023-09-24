CQLX combined agents saw a lighter yarding of 1923 head last week, consisting of 897 steers, 889 heifers, 101 cows, 14 cows and calves and 22 bulls.
Agents reported that heavy cattle remained fairly strong across the board while lighter cattle were a bit easier. However, the buyers' panel was still strong and consistent, and all meat works buyers were in attendance.
Cattle came from areas north to Glenden and Mt Coolon and south to Baffle Creek with the bigger percentage predominantly local cattle.
Olderfleet Cattle Co., Mt Coolon, sold No.1 Brahman steers for 233c/kg weighing 540kg to return $1260/hd.
Moretti family, Wowan, sold Charbray steers for 268c weighing 367kg to return $984/hd.
Fitzroy Grazing, Glenlee, sold No.2 Angus cross steers for 270c weighing 365kg to return $986/hd.
E Graham, Wowan, sold Charbray steers for 276c weighing 327kg to return $903/hd.
Bella Grazing, Banana, sold No.3 Brangus weaner steers for 262c weighing 253kg to return $664/hd.
PV Rolfe, Marmor, sold Charbray steers for 288c weighing 247kg to return $712/hd.
McDonald family, Yeppoon, sold Angus cross steers for 266c weighing 210kg to return $561/hd.
R and J O'Reiley, Yeppoon, sold Droughtmaster cows for 196c weighing 628kg to return $1225/hd.
WS and KA Harrison, Theodore, sold PTIC Red Brahman heifers for 236c weighing 481kg to return $1136/hd.
BA Armstrong, Wowan, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 200c weighing 392kg to return $786/hd.
EM and RF Bella, Banana, sold No.2 Brangus heifers for 230c weighing 371kg to return $857/hd.
M, M and M Hanrahan, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 164c weighing 197kg to return $325/hd.
