Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brahman steers 540kg make 233c/$1260 at Gracemere

Updated September 25 2023 - 11:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morty Wilson, Elders Rockhampton, with a pen of Brangus steers offered by Donald McCartney, Kunwarara, that sold for 272.2c/kg, averaging 238.21c/kg to return $648.42/head. Picture by CQLX
Morty Wilson, Elders Rockhampton, with a pen of Brangus steers offered by Donald McCartney, Kunwarara, that sold for 272.2c/kg, averaging 238.21c/kg to return $648.42/head. Picture by CQLX

CQLX combined agents saw a lighter yarding of 1923 head last week, consisting of 897 steers, 889 heifers, 101 cows, 14 cows and calves and 22 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.