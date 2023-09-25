Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Top White Dorper rams head to Cunnamulla

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Madge, Bellevue Dorpers with Andrew Costello, Nutrien, Toowoomba and David Curtis, Bellevue Dorpers, Millmerran. Picture Helen Walker.
Sophie Madge, Bellevue Dorpers with Andrew Costello, Nutrien, Toowoomba and David Curtis, Bellevue Dorpers, Millmerran. Picture Helen Walker.

A total of 81 White Dorper and Dorper rams sold at the Curtis family's annual Bellevue on-property sale near Millmerran, for an average of $1381.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.