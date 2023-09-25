A total of 81 White Dorper and Dorper rams sold at the Curtis family's annual Bellevue on-property sale near Millmerran, for an average of $1381.
In a breakdown of the sale averages 50 White Dorpers sold for a top price of $2600 (twice) to average $1430, while 31 Dorpers sold to $2000 and averaged $1303.
While the sale was tough in parts, it was western Queensland producers who provided the buying support through AuctionsPlus.
Nutrien livestock agent Andrew Costello was kept buy throughout the sale manning the AuctionsPlus platform, buying 27 rams.acting for Cunnamulla, Dirranbandi andf Longreach clients.
He bought 13 rams on behalf of Mark Mason, Mirage Plains, Cunnamulla, to average $1838, including the sale toppers.
Andrew Hacker, Longreach was active selecting seven rams to average $1285, while the Deshon family Abarue Partnership, Nee Nee, Dirranbandi also finished with seven rams to average $1271.
Volume buyers were Tim and Jo Caskey, Budgerie, Mitchell who finished with 14 rams to average $1428.
Other buyers included the McNamara family, Namarah, Glenmorgan, who bough five rams to average $1240, Stent-Smith Pastoral, Emerald, who bought five rams to average $1200, and the White family, Moonie, to average $1200.
Selling agents Nutrien.
