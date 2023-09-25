Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics sale females star

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
September 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Top price of the sale lot 108 Lake Moogerah Idaho with vendor Sue Gutzke, Lake Moogerah Droughtmasters, Boonah, and Emmaus College Jimboomba partners Ella ONeil and Billy ONeil. Pictures supplied
Females were the stars of the inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics sale at Silverdale Saleyards on Saturday, with a 13-month-old unjoined heifer topping the sale.

