Females were the stars of the inaugural Droughtmaster Diamond Genetics sale at Silverdale Saleyards on Saturday, with a 13-month-old unjoined heifer topping the sale.
Offered by Phil and Sue Gutzke, Lake Moogerah Droughtmasters, Boonah, lot 108 Lake Moogerah Idaho commanded 24 bids before being knocked down to the Laycock family, High Country Droughtmasters, Eskdale, for $12,000.
The new multi-vendor Droughtmaster sale in the Scenic Rim offered registered and herd bulls and registered females as well as lines of commercial females from 34 studs throughout southern Queensland and northern NSW.
Close behind the sale topper was the top-priced bull, lot 40 Nindethana Nikko, selling for $9500.
The 22-month-old Rondel Whiskey son was presented by Bronwyn Betts and Michael Hawkins, Nindethana Droughtmaster Stud, Camp Mountain, and purchased by Matthew Kresnke and Kiara Hughes, Bowman Park and Kihayla Droughtmasters, Grandchester.
Ms Hughes said the bull was an "absolute standout", carrying many of his sires' dominant features - particularly his "stunning head" and loose skin.
The young couple plans to use him over stud females and in future AI programs.
The top-price joined female was lot 75 Kengoon Tosca 139 which was sold by John and Edwina Windley, Kengoon Droughtmaster Stud, Kalbar, to Barry and Tracy Hession, BNT Cattle Co, Beaudesert, for $5250.
In the commercial females, cow-calf units topped at $2250 and maidens sold to a top of $1250 a head.
In a breakdown of the catalogue, the sale averaged $4592 for a 53 per cent clearance.
Seventeen of 54 bulls sold for an average of $5970, seven of seven joined females sold to average $3928, and 26 of 33 unjoined females sold for a $6057 average.
Volume buyers on the day were Rob Brown, Dalmally Grazing, Langshaw, bidding online to secure six registered females, Kihayla Droughtmasters buying five head, and Dalvia Kroll, Condamine Droughtmaster Stud, and Wade Joseph each purchasing three females.
A selection of vendor averages:
