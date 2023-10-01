Calling all business owners, managers and leaders.... What are you doing to manage your staff, attract and retain the best talent out there?
As I am sure you have all been complaining about the labour shortage, then what are you doing about getting the best out of the talent pool available?
I'm going to quickly run you through some of the things we do here at TradeMutt to do just that. Believe me, we have learnt the hard way...
Setting staff up to succeed
We have all been there. Started a new employee, thrown them a sh*t load of work we expect them to complete and let them go.
Over the years we have learnt this is just about the worst possible way to start an employee.
How we manage new starters now is a half day induction, we get people across how the business was started and why, our values, and set expectations by walking through their exact job description as well as how we like to work.
Taking the time to set people up for success has a solid ROI... and who doesn't love that.
1-on-1 time
Just having someone set up in their role to succeed is just the first step.
Having consistent 1-on-1 time with employees is vital. We recommend at least monthly scheduled catch-ups. The main reason for this is to ensure the employee feels supported.
It gives you as the manager a chance to help remove any barriers they currently have as well as fix any nagging issues they may have at work.
If you can get a check in done on a regular basis it shows firstly that you give a sh*t but also allows you to make sure your staff feel supported and willing to share any issues they may have.
Reminder, if there is an issue... fix it.
Set values
What are your organisational values? If you don't know then neither do your employees.
We have six here at TradeMutt. They have evolved over the years however they are incredibly powerful to have implemented and ingrained in the business.
It allows you to hold not only your staff but also yourself accountable.
When someone does something that is against the values of your organisation it is a good way to discuss that and help realign them in the values and hold them accountable.
This helps foster strong workplace culture and a 'we, us' attitude rather than a 'me, myself, and I' mindset at work.
- Ed Ross, conversation starter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.