Ivery Downs Speckle Park stud host first-time multi-vendor sale in 2023

By Clare Adcock
September 27 2023 - 10:21am
Around 200 people packed into the Ivery Downs stud's new selling complex. Picture: Supplied
The inaugural Hot Spot Multi-Vendor Speckle Park Auction has been hailed a success, held on-property at the home of Ivery Downs Speckle Stud at Colinton on Saturday.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

