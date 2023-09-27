The inaugural Hot Spot Multi-Vendor Speckle Park Auction has been hailed a success, held on-property at the home of Ivery Downs Speckle Stud at Colinton on Saturday.
In a breakdown of the sale; 15 of 21 bulls sold to a top of $8500, averaging $5133, 23 of 25 heifers sold to a top of $12,000, averaging $7109.
One recipient female, Steggles Nicole x Rare Commodity, on account of Novae Speckle Par, sold to $2800, and all five pens of F1 commercial heifers, on account of Ivery Downs Speckle Park, sold to a top of $800 a head, twice, averaging $722/head.
Additionally, all 20 embryo lots (with multiple packages) sold to a top of $3000 per embryo, with Greenwood Coal Train x A&W 5Z embryos on account of Ivery Downs Speckle Park, averaging $838 per embryo.
All 14 semen lots (with multiple packages) sold to a top of $1050 per straw, with Greenwood Coal Train 84J, on account of Ivery Downs Speckle Park, averaging $253 per straw.
Shortly after auction, the remaining heifers sold and all bar two bulls found new homes.
The top bull, Deeargee Stranger Things S25, was sold on account of Deeargee Speckle Park, to the Thorogood family, Collinsville.
A 22-month-old son of AAA Moses, out of Oakey Creek Amelia, he weighed in at 722 kilograms, with an EMA of 107 square centimetres, IMF of 5.3 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of seven and five millimetres, respectively.
Topping the female draft was an 18-month old heifer, Ivery Downs Tiger Lily, sold on account of Ivery Downs Speckle Park to Tim and Shay Renaud.
She was by Mainstream Eldorado E11, out of Waratah J7.
Ivery Downs stud principal Stacey Jones said they were really happy with the outcome of their inaugural sale and it was good to see the overwhelming support from buyers, particularly after the work that had gone into preparing the new sale complex.
Ms Jones said that she was very pleased to see a lot of buyers who may be new to the breed take home an animal that will do well for them.
"That's what we were clinging to when prices were dropping, was that it would give others an opportunity to enter the breed, which would pay off in the long run," she said.
"We saw a lot of animals and a lot of genetics going to new names, so we know that those animals will go off and do the same great things they've done in all of our paddocks, and we'll have some more committed Speckle breeders in the future, so that's reassuring."
The Jones' recently purchased black bull Born Ready Shady for a world record price of $150,000 and Ms Jones said those black animals would be instrumental in the breed's progress moving forward.
"There was a really strong interest in the black animals," she said.
"We bought Born Ready Shady for the new world record, and it seems to have ignited a bit of a fire in a few people's bellies for those fully black animals.
"That's why we went so hard after him, because we think that's got a very large role to play in the success of the breed moving forward."
Ms Jones said the popularity of the black animals was evident in the high prices seen for the semen straws from Greenwood Coal Train 84J, as well as the embryo's which were also sired by the black bull.
