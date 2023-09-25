A good quality, smaller yarding of 301 females at Sullivan Livestock's Woolooga Female Sale saw the market improve for all quality lines.
A highlight of the sale was a line of 117 Brahman heifers from Bongmuller Partnership selling to a top of $1125 a head for a pen of PTIC heifers. Other pens of unjoined females sold for $1000, $720, $680 and $660 a head.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from Riversleigh Pastoral, Woolooga, sold for $1200, $1175 and $1000 per unit.
Charbray cows and calves from J and H McMillan, Cinnabar, sold for $1000, $975 and $800/unit.
Droughtmaster heifers PTIC from Riversleigh Pastoral, Woolooga, sold for $800/hd and $700/hd.
Droughtmaster heifers PTIC from T Payne, Widgee, sold for $1150/hd.
Unjoined brahman heifers from Elsebach Grazing, Gayndah, sold for $620/hd and $690/hd.
J and K White, Woolooga, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $500/hd.
Brangus weaner heifers from Parshot Pty Ltd, Gympie, sold to $510/hd.
Sullivan Livestock agent Dan Sullivan said the prices were better than expected, with the better quality females meeting a strong market.
"Considering the way the weather conditions and the market are at the minute, I thought the cattle sold quite well," he said.
"The better quality cattle met good competition, as per normal, and there were people there looking for those quality breeders.
"I thought it could have been a bit tougher than what it was, but it's always quality related."
Cattle were sold mostly to the local Gympie area, and back towards Manumbar and the South Burnett.
Like much of the state, Mr Sullivan said the Gympie area was also enduring dry conditions.
"Gympie itself, there's been a few little storms in places and it's got a bit of a green tinge, but you don't have to go too far away, to Woolooga, Kilkivan, and back towards the Burnett, and it's pretty ordinary," he said.
"August and September are always tougher months, but if we get some storms in October, November, we'll be right."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.