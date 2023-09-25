Queensland Country Life
Sullivan Livestock's Woolooga Female Sale sees lift for quality breeders

September 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Cattle were sold mostly to the local Gympie area, and back towards Manumbar and the South Burnett. Picture: supplied
A good quality, smaller yarding of 301 females at Sullivan Livestock's Woolooga Female Sale saw the market improve for all quality lines.

