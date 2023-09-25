Just 18 months after floods that decimated Dallas Davidson's pastures, a Scenic Rim sheep dairy is already facing their next natural disaster.
In early 2022, mother- daughter team Carolyn and Dallas Davidson from Towri Sheep Cheeses were future-proofing their property for drought by building a new dam.
But heavy rainfall that led to floods across south east Queensland wiped out their planned water storage in one night.
"One night we heard it, we heard it just completely give way," Dallas Davidson said.
With the burst dam water contributing to already flooded pastures, the Davidsons had to move their desert-breed dairy sheep to the driest places they could.
"We [had to] bring the sheep into parts [of the shed] near the shop, and near the outdoor kitchen and in where we have bus tours, just to try and get their feet out of water," she said.
"We lost probably around 30 [head of sheep] all up, which in hindsight, could have been a lot worse."
In the 18 months that's followed the floods, Dallas and Carolyn have faced foot rot, a poor lambing season and significant damage to their paddocks through nutrient loss to the soil and the introduction of weeds from upstream.
The Awassi breed Towri Sheep Cheeses rely on are middle eastern breed of sheep known for their milk, but their desert heritage meant they struggled with wet conditions.
"Despite everything, we've actually had a really good season [this year], and this is the first good season of stock we've had since the floods," Ms Davidson said.
But just as the flock is recovering from the floods, another natural disaster is already on the horizon.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast of El Nino with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole reinforces the Bureau's long-range rainfall forecast, predicting warmer and drier conditions for spring into summer.
The drier conditions are already being felt in the Scenic Rim, as grazing country deteriorates.
"It's scary," Ms Davidson said. "We are rather low on water, thanks to losing the water supply."
"But we do have just enough to get us through to a certain degree, and we have started planting particular things to get us through as well."
The Davidsons are working on drought preparation through planting fodders to harvest and store, and are feeding livestock a grain mix, with lupines and barley to maintain protein levels.
They're also currently soil testing, to find out what minerals are missing after the floods and to improve soil and pasture health in the long run.
Despite the looming forecast, the Davidsons did have success in a new venture that rose from the hardship of the floods.
"The only [sheep] milk we had in the freezer wasn't enough to start the maturing process for a hard cheese that we needed for four months."
Rather than fall behind on production schedule, Ms Davidson made an emergency call to other dairies in the Scenic Rim- contacting Summerland Camels, Tommerup Dairy and Naughty Little Kid goat dairy, to make a cheese that combined the milk of four different types of livestock.
"After trial and error, mum came up with a cheese that combined all four," she said.
"It turns out it had never been done before, [and] we had calls from Perth, we had calls from Tassie, we had [interest] from Deli's left, right and centre."
The "Ewe + 3" cheese is the latest diversification for the business, which also runs farm tours and an open day once a month.
"It's things like that that can come out of really terrible situations because you have to be able to innovate," Ms Davidson said.
"We always try and find a silver lining, no matter how bad it is."
