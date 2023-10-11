Are you a single country lad or gal? Still waiting to find your Prince Charming?
The hugely popular Queensland Country Life Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition is making a comeback at the Bell Centenary Race Day on January 6.
Nominations are now open (SCROLL DOWN TO ENTER) to any single person across the country, aged 18 to 35 years, on the quest for true love.
Either nominate yourself, or dob in a mate, by filling in the details below and uploading one image before they close on November 23.
Five male and five female finalists will be selected and Queensland Country Life readers will vote for their ultimate Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette, to be announced at the popular race day.
The winners will walk away with $1000 in cash and prizes each while the runners up will receive $250 in cash and prizes.
It's been around a decade since the competition took place, previously being held at Roma, with winners including Heidi Hatch and John Maunder in 2014 and Samantha Franklin and Tom Nobbs in 2013.
Queensland Country Life had run the competition for a number of years, which was originally devised as an appealing way for young people to engage with the state's agricultural sector and network with like-minded peers.
Bell Race Club president Nathan McNamara said the club was looking to make their race day extra special.
"Don't be scared, just enter," he said.
"We want to create an enjoyable, light-hearted element for our race day, plus there is some significant cash up for grabs, along with some great prizes and we want our regions young ones to have fun with the competition.
"The online form is really quick and simple; just fill in your name, age, phone number, email, location and occupation, upload a good quality photo and answer three quick questions."
Each of the finalist will need to attend the Bell Race Day and receive complimentary entry passes, along with food and beverage passes.
