He's best known for his full-flavoured smoke and grill menu but Chinchilla's Chris Bate was busy checking out the feedlot pens during the Barcoo Beef Challenge open day at Rodgers Creek near Warwick on Friday.
Mr Bate, who also backgrounds cattle on his 365ha property, and has cattle on agistment at Blackall, wasn't looking for a new cut of meat for Batesy's Smoke'n'Grill, but at the Simmental Santa-cross team of 12 steers he'd entered into the steer trial that's run by producers in the Tambo region.
He and his wife Tam, who make up Batman Pastoral, bred their own cattle before the last big drought hit and had to sell them up before they could see the results of their program.
"The cattle that we sold that were out of a Simmental cow and a Santa bull got sold at Murgon and topped the sale, so we knew we had a good growing article," he said.
That's what's motivated him to take part in the competition that aims to see which producer's cattle do best in feedlot conditions, now in its third year.
"We buy, fatten to feeder weight and send them, never to be seen again, so this is a golden opportunity for us," he said.
"With this, we can see if we're buying the right article.
"I think we do have that with these cattle - to come here and see this shows we're doing something right."
Their cattle are one of 20 teams in the challenge this year, making up 504 head on feed, of breeds ranging from Brahman and Charbray-cross to Longhorns and Angus-cross, from as far afield as Barcaldine, Charleville, Injune, and Meandarra.
The 2021 and 2022 competitions each had 396 head, and last year's competition, held earlier in the year, was subject to very wet conditions.
Bfeeders managing director Ben Maher said conditions this year had been "as perfect as you can get in this game".
Speaking at the challenge's open day on Friday, he said the cattle were eating 17kg of their barley-based ration a day, probably 1kg more than usual, due to the ideal conditions.
"The average at the 90-day mark is 15.6kg. I'd like to think they were putting on 2.2kg a day, around there," he said.
Last year for comparison, the competition steers put on 2kg/day and consumed 14.3kg of feed.
Mr Maher said the main thing he looked for though was how the cattle were converting the feed they were eating.
The cattle will be killed for a favourable rate at Kilcoy in around a week's time, and the carcase statistics worked out for the competition.
Results will be announced at an awards evening in Tambo on Saturday, October 21, where guests will be treated to the best of Batesy's Smoke'n'Grill menu.
Mr Bate said lots of people asked whether he used his own cattle, and the challenge was giving him a good chance to show consumers what they were producing.
"It's an expansion of the paddock to plate idea," he said.
